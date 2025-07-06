Sheikh Qassem: We’re To Continue Defending Our Land; Threat Won’t Make Us Surrender

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Address by Hezbollah Secretary-General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, on Ashura [10th of Muharram].

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. And peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation—our Master, our Beloved, our Leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad—and upon his pure and virtuous household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah (Hussain), and upon the souls that gathered in your courtyard. May the peace of Allah be upon you from me, for as long as I live and as long as night and day endure. And may Allah never make this the last of my visits to you.

Peace be upon al-Hussain, and upon Ali ibn al-Hussain, and upon the children of al-Hussain, and upon the companions of al-Hussain. Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you all.

Today, we gather in the sacred atmosphere of the tenth day [of Muharram] to commemorate the great legacy of the Master of the Martyrs, Imam Hussain—may God’s peace be upon him—along with his family and his companions.

All the blessings we witness—the immense crowds, the countless gatherings, the majlis held across towns and continents, this powerful spiritual atmosphere spreading far and wide—are from the grace of Imam Hussain, peace be upon him.

No one else can bring together such vast numbers, such enlightened minds, such passionate hearts, and such unwavering courage and strength—except Imam Hussain, peace be upon him.

This year’s massive turnout was truly remarkable. Some had wagered that, in the wake of the crises we’ve endured and the numerous attacks that have taken place in Lebanon, there might be a decline in public participation. But the reality—seen on television screens, through your presence, and in the reports we’ve received—tells a very different story.

The participation this year—in the majlis, in the streets, beside the mawakeb, in the latmiyyat, in the shared emotional connection with Imam Hussain, peace be upon him—was truly exceptional. In fact, it stands out as the strongest in recent years. This, too, is among the many blessings of Imam Hussain, peace be upon him.

My Master and Imam. On the eve of Ashura, you said to your family and companions: “I do not know of any companions more loyal and upright than you, nor any household more virtuous and noble. May God reward you on my behalf with the best of rewards.

“Now that night has fallen, rise and use its darkness as your cover. Let each of you take the hand of a companion, or one of my family members or brothers, and scatter into the darkness of the night. Leave me with these people—for they seek no one but me. If they capture me and are able to kill me, they will no longer pursue you.

Look at this noble, awe-inspiring stance of Imam Hussain, peace be upon him—even in his final moments, he wanted his companions to be free to choose. In response, Muslim ibn Awsaja spoke on behalf of the group and said:

“By God, we will never abandon you until God knows that we have upheld the trust of His Messenger in you. Even if I knew that I would be killed, then brought back to life, then burned, and then brought back to life again, and that this would happen to me seventy times—I would never leave you until I meet my death defending you. So how could I not do so, when it is only one death, followed by an everlasting honor that never ends?”

This was the answer of the companions of Imam Hussain, peace be upon him.

And today, O great Imam, we say to you—in the face of falsehood and injustice, and in light of your timeless, heroic stand recorded in history—“Never will I forsake you, O Hussain.” We say: “O our Imam, at your service, O Hussain!”

We have emerged from these majlis and have come together in this great Ashura procession to renew our pledge and heed your call—that we remain steadfast on the path of Imam Hussain, peace be upon him.

How do we reflect this in our lives here in Lebanon? First and foremost, in Lebanon, we confront the “Israeli” enemy to defend our country and our resistance. This defense will continue—even if the entire world, from one end to another, were to unite against us—because we believe that liberation is a duty, no matter how long it takes or how great the sacrifices may be.

How can anyone expect us not to stand firm, when the “Israeli” enemy continues its aggression—still occupying the five border points, still infiltrating our land, still killing our people? They’ve killed in Nabatieh, in Khaldeh, and in other areas. They’ve bombed, terrorized civilians, frightened families and children.

This is aggression we cannot accept or surrender to. We carry the trust of the martyrs on our shoulders—the trust of Sayyed Abbas (may God’s mercy be upon him), the trust of Sheikh Ragheb (may God’s mercy be upon him), the trust of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan (may God’s mercy be upon him) and that of his comrade Sayyed Hashem Safieddine (may God’s mercy be upon him), and the trust of all the righteous martyrs who gave their lives. We carry the trust of the wounded, the trust of the prisoners, and your trust, you the families who have given in every field, without exception. You are the banner of freedom. You are the radiant light of liberation.

You are the ones who proved to the world that you stand with Hussain and Zaynab. You are the ones who entrusted us with the responsibility to stand by you and continue the path with you—and we will protect what so many have sacrificed for.

This resistance is the resistance of the Imam of the resistance fighters, Imam Musa al-Sadr. This is the resistance of Sayyed Hassan, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs. It is a resistance that must continue, one that must uphold the pledge. We are true to that pledge, and we will carry on, God willing. We are firmly convinced that our mission in the resistance is to keep its flame burning, even if the circumstances today are difficult and complex. It is forbidden—morally and historically—for anyone to extinguish that flame or to deprive future generations of this great resistance.

The resistance in Palestine, for many years leading up to the victory of the blessed Islamic Revolution in 1979, remained alive—one way or another. May God reward all the leaders who struggled, the fighters, the martyrs, the wounded, and the honorable. When the blessed Islamic Revolution triumphed in Iran, under the leadership of the inspired, courageous, and great Imam Khomeini—may God sanctify his pure soul—it embraced, from the very first moment, the cause of resisting the “Israeli” enemy and the liberation of Al-Quds and Palestine.

From that point on, we entered a new phase, and the resistance began to shine in an exceptional way. It grew, spread, and expanded—from Palestine across the region—by the blessings of this great Imam.

The leadership was carried forward by Imam Khamenei, who remained committed to keeping the flame of resistance burning: advancing, innovative, and capable of reshaping the equations on the ground. And that is exactly what happened.

We bear the responsibility to carry this resistance forward and to safeguard the trust. We will never be part of legitimizing occupation—neither in Lebanon nor in the region. We reject normalization, which is nothing but surrender and humiliation for those who normalize ties with the “Israeli” enemy. And they will come to see that the consequences—even from “Israel” and the United States themselves—will be negative for them.

Our choice is the choice of Hussain. The people’s choice is the choice of Hussain. This roaring, steadfast people do not accept injustice or surrender. We are the guardians of this trust. We will continue. We will stand firm. And far from us is humiliation.

Secondly, the ceasefire agreement was supposed to mark the end of the war and stop the “Israeli” aggression. Yet that aggression has persisted, with thousands of violations, backed by the United States. They keep threatening us, spreading the notion that we must surrender if there is no new agreement or no concessions from our side. But these threats will never lead us to submission.

Don’t tell us to soften our stance—tell the aggressor to stop. Don’t tell us to abandon our weapons—those who stand idly by or pressure us should instead join the national defense effort under the leadership of the state, which must rise to the challenge using every available means, especially when diplomacy fails.

The ongoing aggression, killings, and crimes committed by “Israel’ and the United States must come to an end. Let it be clear and known to all: “Israel” is the problem—not the resistance. The resistance is part of the solution. The continued existence of “Israel” is the real crisis that we must confront.

We are now facing two consecutive phases: The first is the agreement, and the second is the implementation of UN Resolution 1701. Our position is clear: we support completing the first phase. “Israel” must implement the agreement— it must withdraw from occupied territories, end its aggression, halt its air violations, and release the prisoners, and reconstruction must begin.

Once the terms of the agreement and the first phase are fulfilled, we are ready to move to the second phase—ready to discuss national security and a defensive strategy, ready to explore how our country can be strong—economically, militarily, in security, politics, and state-building. We are open to everything. And we have the flexibility needed to reach mutual understanding and national consensus.

But let us be—leave us to decide for ourselves. We will reach an agreement and deliver results. We are not concerned with the American-“Israeli” formula that says: either be killed or surrender. That equation is meaningless to us. We abandoned it long ago and moved past it.

We have our own equation, and that is the one we live by: either our rights, or their falsehood. We are firmly committed to our rights. And if achieving those rights requires us to be martyred or to triumph—we are ready for either outcome. But surrender is not an option.

Don’t question our capabilities. Don’t question our strength. Don’t question our passion or resolve. Focus on one thing only: We are the ones who stand firm in the battlefield. And when it comes to the choice between humiliation and dignity—far from us is humiliation.

Thirdly, I declare, on behalf of Hezbollah, that we are prepared for both paths. We are ready for peace, for building the country, for giving our all, for cooperation based on our commitments, and for a future of revival and stability. We are an inseparable part of Lebanon’s peace, Lebanon’s reconstruction, and Lebanon’s dignity.

At the same time, we are fully ready for confrontation and defense. We are a people who neither break nor submit. We are a people who will never abandon our country or our land, never abandon our dignity, never abandon our rights. We will defend them—no matter how great the sacrifices may be.

Never will I forsake you, O Hussain! Do not think for a moment that we are a people without support, unity, strength, or effectiveness. It is more than enough for us—an honor, a joy, and a divine blessing—that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement stand united as one heart: in every home, in every street, with every rifle, in every confrontation.

It is enough for us that in our society—whether people are religious or not—we are one community under the banner of the resistance. We are honored to have supporters from other sects and communities, who stand as a vital and essential extension of this cause. With this collective, the community of Hussain, we will continue, God willing.

They ask us: “Why do you need missiles?” Brother, how else are we to confront “Israel” when it attacks us? What would stop “Israel” from entering our villages, carrying out raids, killing our youth, our women, and our children in their homes—if not a resistance that possesses real capabilities, able at the very least to defend?

Should we accept abandoning our means of defense? We refuse to live in Lebanon as prisoners in a large open-air jail. We insist on living in a free, dignified, sovereign, and resistant country. That is the honor we strive for.

Let us move to another point—with brief but heartfelt words:

We must extend a true salute to the people of Gaza and Palestine for their immense sacrifices and steadfastness. A salute to the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and to this generous, resilient people. You are among the most honorable people in the world. You have offered what no one else has offered in the face of the brutality of the “Israeli” and American oppressors—those who starve your people, who kill men, women, and children.

They are savage and inhumane. But you are among the finest people on this earth because you endure, you persevere, and you continue to resist. That is a tremendous honor. Palestine will remain for its people. It is the rightful land of its people. We believe in its liberation, and we will remain by your side. We will do everything in our power for the dignity of this nation and this region.

And a salute as well to the Islamic Republic of Iran—to the standard-bearer of truth, of the oppressed, and of the cause of Palestine’s liberation. A salute to Imam Khamenei, who has covered us with his courage, faith, love, compassion, support, and guidance. A salute to the Iranian people, who stood firm with strength and determination, and prevented “Israel” from achieving its goals. A salute to the blessed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to Iran’s security forces, to the state, and to all the scholars, intellectuals, and dedicated workers there—for it was through their unity that they thwarted “Israel’s” aggression. And now, Islamic Iran rises once more—strong and dignified—and its light will, God willing, continue to shine.

Salutations to Yemen—the flame of jihad and honor. You have presented a unique and powerful model in your support for Palestine, Gaza, and the cause of justice and liberation. You have succeeded in humiliating both America and “Israel”. Salutations to the inspired leader, His Eminence Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, to the Yemeni people, and to the armed forces of Yemen. These are noble sacrifices and historic contributions—recorded in your name, God willing, for generations to come.

We salute Iraq—its religious leadership, its Popular Mobilization Forces, and its people—for you are a people of dignity and unwavering support. You gave and sacrificed in the most difficult moments, and you continue to give.

We salute this entire axis, and to all the countries and peoples aligned with it, for through your stance, you affirm that liberating occupied land is sacred and must be pursued.

Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah. Peace be upon you and upon the souls who gathered in your courtyard. Upon you be the peace of God, for as long as I live and as long as night and day endure. And may God never make this the last of my visits to you.

Peace be upon Hussain, and upon Ali, son of Hussain, and upon the children of Hussain, and upon the companions of Hussain. Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you all.