Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

In Black and Steadfast: Ashura in Dahiyeh Through the Lens

folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Fatima Haydar

In Beirut’s southern suburb, better known as Dahiyeh, tens of thousands gathered once again to mark Ashura — not just as a day of mourning, but as a declaration of loyalty, resistance and collective heartbeat.

Streets overflowed with black-clad mourners, echoing the sorrow of Karbala and the weight of more recent losses, notably Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

From Gaza to South Lebanon, from Karbala to Dahiyeh, this photo report captures moments that words alone could never fully carry — the images of a people who are still marching, still mourning, still refusing to be broken.

Ashura Lebanon Dahiyeh Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
In Black and Steadfast: Ashura in Dahiyeh Through the Lens

In Black and Steadfast: Ashura in Dahiyeh Through the Lens

7 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: We’re To Continue Defending Our Land; Threat Won’t Make Us Surrender

Sheikh Qassem: We’re To Continue Defending Our Land; Threat Won’t Make Us Surrender

11 hours ago
’Israeli’ Drone Attacks on South Lebanon Leave 1 Martyr, 3 Injured

’Israeli’ Drone Attacks on South Lebanon Leave 1 Martyr, 3 Injured

one day ago
Sheikh Qassem: Defending Our Land Needs No Permission, Demand That ‘Israel’ Withdraws

Sheikh Qassem: Defending Our Land Needs No Permission, Demand That ‘Israel’ Withdraws

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-07-2025 Hour: 05:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot