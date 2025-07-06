In Black and Steadfast: Ashura in Dahiyeh Through the Lens
By Fatima Haydar
In Beirut’s southern suburb, better known as Dahiyeh, tens of thousands gathered once again to mark Ashura — not just as a day of mourning, but as a declaration of loyalty, resistance and collective heartbeat.
Streets overflowed with black-clad mourners, echoing the sorrow of Karbala and the weight of more recent losses, notably Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom.
From Gaza to South Lebanon, from Karbala to Dahiyeh, this photo report captures moments that words alone could never fully carry — the images of a people who are still marching, still mourning, still refusing to be broken.