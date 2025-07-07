Sayyed Al-Houthi Urges Resistance to Stand Firm Against US, ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi called on resistance groups across the West Asia region to stand firm against aggressive actions by "Israel" and the United States.

In a televised speech on Sunday, Sayyed al-Houthi said the US and "Israel" were desperately trying to destroy faith and sacred symbols, pursuing occupation, resource theft, and human enslavement.

Despite the challenges and sacrifices ahead, he assured that the path of resistance will lead to freedom and dignity, the Yemeni leader stated.

"This is the best choice we have in the face of humiliation, disgrace, and surrender. This is what we seek for our nations; the path of righteousness in the face of American and 'Israeli' aggression. Today, we reaffirm our steadfastness and our commitment to continue along the same path of Quranic and faithful teachings."

Highlighting examples in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen, he reaffirmed full support for the Palestinian cause, saying that confronting the Zionist project is a collective Muslim duty, promising no retreat despite pressure or warfare.

"The Zionist plan is an aggressive and destructive plan that targets the nation in its religion and worldly affairs. We will spare no effort in confronting this enemy with our brothers in al-Quds axis, the Jihad and Resistance, and the free people of the nation."

He underscored the struggle as a moral obligation for all Muslims.

"It is our religious responsibility to confront the crimes of American and 'Israeli' tyranny and to act against their corruption and falsehood. We must never accept submission to them or obedience to American and 'Israeli' tyranny, because that leads to loss in this world and the hereafter."

The Yemeni leader also called on resistance groups across the region to stand firm against aggressive actions against Muslims by "Israel" and the US.

"What the enemy is committing against this nation, starting with its genocide in Palestine, its violation of the sanctity of holy sites, and all forms of injustice and crime, as well as its actions in the Islamic world outside Palestine."

The speech comes as thousands of gathered across Yemen to observe Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

"Our battle against American and 'Israeli' tyranny stems from the foundation of Imam Hussein's revolution because the Americans and 'Israelis' pose a threat to the nation by obliterating its religious identity, targeting its sanctities, and seeking to control, exclude, humiliate, and violate it," he said.