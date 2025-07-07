YAF Retaliates after “Israeli” Aggression Launches 20 Airstrikes on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] has launched a fresh missile strike on "Israeli" positions in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for "Israel's" earlier airstrikes on the Arab country.

On Sunday night, "Israeli" warplanes carried out at least 20 airstrikes on Hodeidah in western Yemen, after the IOF had earlier threatened imminent aggression.

The YAF said in a statement on Sunday that the Air Force confronted the "Israeli" aggression on Yemen.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces assure our people and the free people of our nation that they are highly prepared and, with Allah's help, capable of confronting the aggressors, and that these aggressions will not affect them or their military capabilities, and that support operations for Gaza and Palestine will continue at a high pace, and we will defend our country and our nation with all the strength we possess, Allah willing," the statement added.

"Israeli" media reported that at least one Yemeni ballistic missile entered the skies over occupied Palestine, triggering air raid sirens across several settlements, including areas in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds.

"Israel’s" main Ben Gurion Airport temporarily suspended all flights amid fears of a potential missile impact.

The IOF issued an evacuation threat for three Yemeni ports, saying it would strike those areas due to military activities being conducted there, identifying the targets as the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and as-Salif, as well as the Hodeidah power station.