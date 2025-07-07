“Israeli” Blatant Aggression on Lebanon Leaves 10 Citizens Injured, Including Child

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that 10 Lebanese citizens were wounded Sunday night in "Israeli" airstrikes targeting the town of Bourj Rahal in the Tyre district and al-Zarariyah near Sidon, both in southern Lebanon.

In a statement issued on Monday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that an "Israeli" airstrike on the southern town of Bourj Rahal left nine civilians wounded, while a separate "Israeli" strike on Al-Zarariyah seriously injured a young girl, who was rushed to intensive care for treatment.

"Israeli" warplanes intensified their assaults last night, launching an airstrike on the rugged outskirts of Bodai in western Baalbek District, then conducting two more strikes on the highland areas near Flawi in the same region.

On the other hand, in Southern Lebanon, "Israeli" occupation warplanes carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of the town of Bouslaiya, while also targeting the area between Ain Qana, Sarba, and Houmin el-Fawqa, followed by four consecutive airstrikes near the town of Irzay.

"Israeli" occupying forces [IOF] reportedly advanced into the border town of Kfarkila, penetrating nearly 400 meters into Lebanese territory, where they conducted bulldozing operations under the cover of occupation tanks providing security for the operation.

Moreover, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the IOF, equipped with two bulldozers, crossed the border barrier and breached the Blue Line near the Shallhoub station in the town, adjacent to the Fatima Gate.

As per reports, an "Israeli" force infiltrated the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, as military movements continued along the entire southern border region.

From the very first day of the ceasefire agreement, the IOF have repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, disregarding all internationally brokered agreements.

On a related development, the IOF launched a series of drone strikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday, claiming at least one life and injuring five others, according to Lebanese health officials.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that one civilian was martyred and two others were wounded after an "Israeli" drone targeted a vehicle in the Saf al-Hawa area, in the Bint Jbeil district.

Elsewhere, an "Israeli" drone struck a house on the outskirts of Shebaa, injuring one member of the family residing inside.

In a separate strike, a drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Shaqra, also in the Bint Jbeil region. The Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that the "Israeli" attack left two Lebanese critically injured, both of whom were transferred to intensive care units for emergency treatment.