IRG Adviser: Most of Iran’s Defense Facilities Yet to Be Revealed

By Staff, Agencies

The adviser of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari announced that most of Iran's defense facilities haven't still shown, referring to the large number of Iran's underground missile cities and facilities.

Jabbari said that Iranian armed forces are at the peak of readiness.

"Martyr Hajizadeh once said that if there is a war between Iran and 'Israel' and the United States, we will not run out of resources if we fire missiles at them every day for two years," Jabbari said.

Currently, the underground warehouses, missile cities, and facilities are so vast that we have not yet shown most of our country's defense facilities and our country's effective missiles," he added.

"If the Zionist enemy wants to continue the war and attack our country, it will be a spectacular day because our army, the IRG, ground and air forces, will come to the field with all their strength," he added.