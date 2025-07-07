Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations strongly condemned the arrest of journalist Nasser Al-Lahham, head of Al-Mayadeen’s bureau in occupied Palestine, calling it part of “Israel’s” ongoing campaign to silence free voices and suppress truth.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah Media Relations condemns the arrest of Nasser Al-Lahham, the head of Al-Mayadeen’s bureau in occupied Palestine, by “Israeli” occupation forces. This arrest is part of the ongoing “Israeli” policy to suppress truth, silence free voices and block images that expose its criminal face and document its massacres against civilians in Gaza and across the region.

We express our full solidarity with journalist Nasser Al-Lahham, with Al-Mayadeen TV and with all brave journalists and media workers who operate under constant danger to report the truth—facing an enemy that deliberately targets and kills them in blatant violation of all international laws and conventions.

We call on all media institutions, international organizations and human rights bodies to condemn this crime and exert all available pressure on the enemy to secure the immediate and unconditional release of Nasser Al-Lahham.