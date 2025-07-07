Please Wait...

Ashoura 2025

 

Gaza Missile Targets "Israel's" 'Kibbutz Nirim'

Gaza Missile Targets “Israel’s” ’Kibbutz Nirim’
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

On Sunday, a missile fired from Gaza hit the occupied "Nirim" area, causing material damage to neighborhood still recovering from previous Hamas operation.

"Israeli" Channel 12, confirmed that a missile launched from Gaza on Sunday successfully struck buildings in the occupied area of "Nirim", resulting in significant damage

Channel 12 further admitted that the missile landed in a neighborhood that was under reconstruction due to damage sustained during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023.

Despite nearly two years of full-scale aggression and a strict blockade on Gaza, Palestinian resistance continues to carry out individual operations against "Israeli" forces and missile strikes targeting the occupied territories.

Israel Palestine Gaza

Comments

