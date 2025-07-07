Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their air defenses successfully repelled an “Israeli” aerial assault targeting several Yemeni cities, forcing hostile combat formations to retreat without launching strikes.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

With the help of God Almighty, our air defenses successfully repelled the Zionist “Israeli” aggression against our country, thwarting its plan to target several Yemeni cities. The operation forced a number of participating hostile combat formations to withdraw from Yemeni airspace without being able to carry out any raids.

The interception was conducted using domestically produced surface-to-air missiles.

In response to this aggression, and in continuation of our commitment to supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, the missile force and the unmanned aerial force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, executed a qualitative joint operation involving eleven missiles and drones, distributed as follows:

Lod [Ben Gurion] Airport was targeted with a Palestine 2-type hypersonic ballistic missile.

“Ashdod” Port was targeted with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

“Ashkelon’s” [Askalan] power station was targeted with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Umm al-Rashrash Port was targeted with eight drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that all missiles and drones reached their targets successfully, and that the enemy’s interception systems failed to counter them.

Yemen—with its loyal people, faithful leadership and mujahid army—will never submit to anyone but God. The criminal enemy will come to realize that any aggression on proud Yemen will cost it dearly, and will only push Yemenis toward greater resilience and support operations for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Yemen stands fully ready to thwart any military plans of the enemy, to confront prolonged and continuous aggression, to resist hostile warplanes and to counter attempts to break the naval blockade imposed by our Armed Forces as a form of support for our people in Gaza.

With God’s help and reliance upon Him, we will continue fulfilling our religious, moral and humanitarian duty to support the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza—the land of dignity and pride—until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master, and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 12 Muharram 1447 AH

Corresponding to July 7, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces