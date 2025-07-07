Lebanon Submits Response to US Plan, Avoids Hezbollah Disarmament Timeline

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon has finalized its official response to the paper submitted by US envoy Thomas Barrack, opting for what officials described as a “balanced” approach that seeks to reconcile internal political dynamics with mounting external pressure to disarm Hezbollah.

Senior Lebanese officials reportedly said that their response addresses most US proposal points, including reforms, UNSC Resolution 1701, and halting hostilities, but avoids specifying a timeline or method for Hezbollah’s disarmament.

“The response reflects Lebanon’s national interest and also considers Hezbollah’s concerns and observations,” said House Speaker Nabih Berri. “It aims to strike a necessary balance between preserving internal stability and responding to foreign demands.”

Lebanese officials admit Washington will likely find their response unsatisfactory, as US and "Israeli" officials demand clearer commitments to disarm Hezbollah and detailed implementation steps.

Lebanese leaders are reportedly in contact with American and French officials, while some have dispatched envoys abroad in an attempt to ease international concerns.

According to reports, the Lebanese response includes the following main points:

• Commitment to UN Resolution 1701:

• Support for UNIFIL and the Army

• Dismantling of Hezbollah Infrastructure South of Litani

• Border Disputes and Prisoners

• Adherence to the Taif Accord

• Activation of Monitoring Mechanism

• Syrian Refugees and Border Security

• Commitment to Sovereignty and Reforms

• Financial and Economic Reform

• Reconstruction and Palestinian Arms