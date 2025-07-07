Please Wait...

Hezbollah Slams “Israeli” Heinous Aggression on Yemen

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah slammed the “Israeli” aggression that targeted the ports and vital facilities in Yemen at dawn on Monday.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the heinous Zionist "Israeli" aggression that targeted the ports and vital facilities in beloved Yemen at dawn today [Monday].

The enemy deludes itself into thinking that such an assault can deter Yemen or dissuade it from its honorable stance in support of Gaza, or that it can halt the painful and sever blows it continues to endure from the brave and heroic people of Yemen deep within its illegitimate entity.

The “Israeli” enemy remains incapable of understanding the nature of the steadfast and resistant Yemeni people, whose positions stem from a deeply rooted doctrine that truth is more deserving to be followed, and from a sincere belief in defending the oppressed people.

Yemen’s position—both the leadership and people—is an extension of the path of Imam Hussein [AS], who would never compromise on truth in the face of tyranny, nor accept humiliation or subjugation.

Every act of aggression will only further strengthen Yemen’s resolve, steadfastness, and determination to continue on the path of confrontation until the aggression on Gaza halts and the siege is lifted.

Hezbollah affirms that this cowardly attack will not achieve its objectives, just as the previous US aggression on Yemen has failed.

We once again announce our full and unwavering support for the proud Yemeni people, and we call upon all nations and free peoples of the world—especially the Arab and Islamic ones—to raise their voices and stand in solidarity with this courageous and resilient people, who are defending the dignity of the entire nation.

