Iran FM Hails BRICS for ‘Strong, Unequivocal’ Condemnation of ’Israeli’-US Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praises the “strong and unequivocal” condemnation expressed by the BRICS group of emerging economies of the recent "Israeli" and US acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“Iran is grateful for the strong and unequivocal condemnation by BRICS of the recent 'Israeli' and US military aggression,” Araghchi, who is in Brazil to the 17th BRICS summit, said in a post on his X account on Monday.

The influential group of countries agrees that in no uncertain terms, the deliberate attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure and nuclear sites, which were under the International Atomic Energy Agency’s safeguards, violated both international law and norms, he added.

Iran on Sunday won the support of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the bloc condemning "Israel" and the US for the attacks on Iran’s nuclear program and civilian infrastructure throughout the 12-day war last month.

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025. We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities,” the BRICS leaders said in a statement.

In his post, Araghchi stated that representatives of states comprising 40% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and nearly half of the world's population have gathered at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

He added that at a time when the “tectonic economic and political shifts” have become more apparent, “Iran welcomes and is delighted to be part of the dawn of a new era.”