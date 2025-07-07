Sources: “Israel” Seeks War, While Iran Declares Full Readiness

By Staff, Agencies

An informed Iranian source tells Press TV that the "Israeli" entity wants war to continue and US President Donald Trump appears to be onboard.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Monday that Iran assesses the upcoming meeting between "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump will be no different from their consultations before the 12-day war.

“The 'Israeli' entity seeks war, and we doubt Trump would oppose it. We, too, are in a state of full readiness,” the source said.

The source added that Iran considers all these meetings “to be deceptive” as everything has been agreed upon in advance.

Referring to a recent US offer of talks with Iran, the source added, “If Trump believes that after a military strike on our nuclear program, we would trust a diplomatic agreement with them, then he is not a good dealmaker.”

“Unless something has changed—but we see signs to the contrary,” the source emphasized.

According to the source, “In a wartime atmosphere, there is no room for peace. Only after exiting this phase can we think about peace."