UK-Based Iranians Commemorate Martyrs of 12-Day ’Israeli’-Imposed War

By Staff, Agencies

A number of UK-based Iranians have commemorated those who were martyred by the "Israeli" entity’s unprovoked war against the Islamic Republic last month, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

The Iranians honored the martyrs on the sidelines of the ceremonies that were held in the city on Saturday to mark Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain (AS).

The expatriates, identifying themselves as “Iranians Against the Imposed War,” set up a booth displaying photos of civilians who had lost their lives during the entity’s indiscriminate attacks throughout the 12-day aggression.

They laid flowers and candles next to the pictures, besides rolling out long lists of some of the martyrs, enclosed with a note reading, “Killed by [Israel].”

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in London had held a similar commemoration event that was attended by various diplomats, British officials, and representatives of foreign countries, who signed a book of condolence.

The entity launched the war on June 13, attacking the Islamic Republic’s nuclear, military, and civilian targets.

The assaults claimed the lives of at least 935 Iranians, including senior military officials and nuclear scientists, the latter group being targeted inside their residential buildings.