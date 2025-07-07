Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ’Israeli’ Entity

Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ’Israeli’ Entity
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic showcases four key Iranian weapons deployed in the war against “Israel”. These weapons highlight Iran’s expanding capabilities in precision strikes, regional deterrence and strategic deep-strike operations, posing a serious challenge to conventional missile defense systems.

Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ’Israeli’ Entity

 

Israel Iran OperationTruthfulPromise

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ’Israeli’ Entity

Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ’Israeli’ Entity

4 hours ago
Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ‘Israeli’ Entity

Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ‘Israeli’ Entity

8 hours ago
Scientific Blow: Iran Targets the Heart of “Israel’s” Military Research

Scientific Blow: Iran Targets the Heart of “Israel’s” Military Research

5 days ago
Post-Ceasefire Reality: Nearly 4k “Israeli” Violations Against Lebanon

Post-Ceasefire Reality: Nearly 4k “Israeli” Violations Against Lebanon

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 07-07-2025 Hour: 07:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot