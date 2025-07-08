Resistance Continues: Deadly Gaza Ambush Leaves 5 IOF Dead, 14 Wounded

Palestinian Resistance fighters carried out a deadly ambush targeting "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in northern Gaza, late on Monday, reportedly killing at least five and wounding 14 others—several of them critically—according to "Israeli" media outlets.

Some of the killed forces were burned to death during the assault. The operation bore a striking resemblance to a previous ambush on June 24, in which seven “Israeli” forces were killed when Palestinian Resistance fighters targeted an armored combat engineering unit.

The attack reportedly took place in Beit Hanoun, a town in the northern end of the Gaza Strip that has come under continuous "Israeli" attacks since October 7, 2023.

In an earlier attack, al-Qassam fighters, reportedly deployed an explosively formed penetrator [EFP] by tossing it into the hatch of a Puma armored personnel carrier [APC].

The blast destroyed the vehicle and triggered a fire that burned until the APC was evacuated from the battlefield to a secure location outside Gaza.

Following Monday’s ambush, injured "Israeli" forces were taken to at least five hospitals across occupied Palestine, highlighting the scale and severity of the casualties. In response, "Israeli" warplanes launched ongoing airstrikes in the area.

The IOF has yet to issue an official account of the events in Beit Hanoun; however, "Israeli" media outlets have begun to piece together details of Monday’s ambush based on field reports.

According to those reports, the attack began when a Palestinian Resistance unit detonated an improvised explosive device [IED], targeting an "Israeli" armored vehicle patrolling the area. In response, IOF rescue teams were quickly dispatched to evacuate the wounded. But as additional military vehicles arrived at the scene, they too came under separate attacks.

A total of four IEDs were reportedly detonated in succession—first striking the initial armored vehicle, followed by two more blasts targeting the incoming rescue teams. Toward the end of the ambush, Palestinian Resistance fighters are said to have opened fire with live ammunition, inflicting further casualties.

On Tuesday, the IOF announced that five forces, including two officers, were killed in what it described as a roadside bomb attack. Fourteen others were wounded, two of them seriously. According to the IOF, the forces were on foot at the time of the blast, not in vehicles.