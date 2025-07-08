- Home
US Superpower Status Fading: Public Concern Grow Sharply
6 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Recent surveys reveal a sharp decline in public confidence in the US as a dominant global superpower. Americans increasingly question Washington's ability to maintain leadership on the world stage amid growing geopolitical challenges and economic uncertainties.
