The Endless Genocide: Two “Israeli” Massacres in Gaza Overnight
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out two massacres in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting displaced Palestinians and civilians across central and southern Gaza.
In one attack, "Israeli" drones struck the Abu Helou Sharqiya School in Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, where dozens of displaced families had sought shelter. The assault resulted in multiple casualties, including women and children.
In a separate incident, the IOF bombed a family tent belonging to the Al-Bayouk family near the Rabat College area in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, claiming four lives, including two children.
Elsewhere, "Israeli" warplanes launched a wave of airstrikes on the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City, particularly in Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shujaiya. The attacks were accompanied by intense artillery shelling and the demolition of residential homes.
In Deir Al-Balah, a residential apartment near the Al-Banna bakery was bombed, resulting in the loss of one civilian and several injuries.
Meanwhile, in Rafah, one person was martyred and several others wounded following an airstrike near the Riviera Chalet area, which houses thousands of displaced people.
These latest atrocities come as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with ongoing bombardments leaving no safe zones for civilians, many of whom have already been displaced multiple times.
