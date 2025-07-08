Please Wait...

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 6 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

Since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza, over 70 “Israeli” occupation forces have died in non-combat incidents—including 31 by friendly fire and 7 in armored vehicle accidents—highlighting internal operational failures.

Israel iof

