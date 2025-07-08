- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Invisible Killers: “Israeli” Forces Falling to Friendly Fire and Accidents
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza, over 70 “Israeli” occupation forces have died in non-combat incidents—including 31 by friendly fire and 7 in armored vehicle accidents—highlighting internal operational failures.
Comments
- Related News