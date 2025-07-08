Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Netanyahu: Fully Independent Palestinian State Threatens ’Israel’!

Netanyahu: Fully Independent Palestinian State Threatens ’Israel’!
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, military groups would use a fully independent Palestinian state to undermine security.

A reporter asked Trump during a dinner with Netanyahu on Monday whether an independent Palestinian state was possible. “I don’t know,” Trump replied, referring the question to Netanyahu.

“I think the Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us. That means a sovereign power, like overall security, will always remain in our hands,” Netanyahu said.

He later argued that Hamas used its control of Gaza to carry out the October 7, 2023, operation on "Israel". “So, people aren’t likely to say, ‘Let’s just give them another state.’ It’ll be a platform to destroy 'Israel',” Netanyahu said.

“We will work out a peace with our Palestinian neighbors, those who don’t want to destroy us, and we will work out a peace in which our security, the sovereign power of security, always remains in our hands,” the prime minister added.

“Now people will say, ‘It’s not a complete state, it’s not a state, it’s not that.’ We don’t care. We vowed never again. Never again is now. It’s not going to happen again,” he said.

While the UN and US have backed a two-state solution for decades, some "Israeli" politicians and Republicans in Washington are increasingly describing it as unrealistic.

Last month, the US State Department warned other countries against recognizing Palestinian statehood, according to Reuters.

Nevertheless, it is recognized as a sovereign nation by over 140 countries, representing about 75 percent of UN members as of November 2024.

Israel Palestine trump BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
Netanyahu: Fully Independent Palestinian State Threatens ’Israel’!

Netanyahu: Fully Independent Palestinian State Threatens ’Israel’!

5 hours ago
Invisible Killers: “Israeli” Forces Falling to Friendly Fire and Accidents

Invisible Killers: “Israeli” Forces Falling to Friendly Fire and Accidents

6 hours ago
“Israeli” Failures in Iran War Leave Thousands of Settlers Homeless

“Israeli” Failures in Iran War Leave Thousands of Settlers Homeless

6 days ago
Scientific Blow: Iran Targets the Heart of “Israel’s” Military Research

Scientific Blow: Iran Targets the Heart of “Israel’s” Military Research

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 08-07-2025 Hour: 02:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot