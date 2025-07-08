Netanyahu: Fully Independent Palestinian State Threatens ’Israel’!

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, military groups would use a fully independent Palestinian state to undermine security.

A reporter asked Trump during a dinner with Netanyahu on Monday whether an independent Palestinian state was possible. “I don’t know,” Trump replied, referring the question to Netanyahu.

“I think the Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us. That means a sovereign power, like overall security, will always remain in our hands,” Netanyahu said.

He later argued that Hamas used its control of Gaza to carry out the October 7, 2023, operation on "Israel". “So, people aren’t likely to say, ‘Let’s just give them another state.’ It’ll be a platform to destroy 'Israel',” Netanyahu said.

“We will work out a peace with our Palestinian neighbors, those who don’t want to destroy us, and we will work out a peace in which our security, the sovereign power of security, always remains in our hands,” the prime minister added.

“Now people will say, ‘It’s not a complete state, it’s not a state, it’s not that.’ We don’t care. We vowed never again. Never again is now. It’s not going to happen again,” he said.

While the UN and US have backed a two-state solution for decades, some "Israeli" politicians and Republicans in Washington are increasingly describing it as unrealistic.

Last month, the US State Department warned other countries against recognizing Palestinian statehood, according to Reuters.

Nevertheless, it is recognized as a sovereign nation by over 140 countries, representing about 75 percent of UN members as of November 2024.