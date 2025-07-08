Advisor: Iran Asserts Full Military Readiness, Thousands of Missiles and Drones Stockpiled

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian military official has confirmed that Iran has stockpiled thousands of missiles and drones in secure locations, ready to be deployed in response to any future aggression.

The announcement comes amid warnings that “Israel” could attempt another attack despite the ceasefire that ended a 12-day war last month.

Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, a top military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stated Monday that Iran's Armed Forces are fully prepared for any scenario. He emphasized that during the recent conflict, major branches like the Navy and the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] were not fully mobilized and the Army did not engage its complete capabilities.

“We have produced several thousand missiles and drones so far, and their place is secure,” Rahim-Safavi said, highlighting that both Iran’s missile arsenal and peaceful nuclear program are outcomes of homegrown expertise and thus cannot be eliminated.

He described “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a wicked and criminal” figure, accusing him of being responsible for the deaths of 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza and nearly 1,000 Iranians during recent hostilities. Yet, he noted, Netanyahu failed in his strategic goals: “The Islamic Republic was neither overthrown nor divided, and the people did not disperse. Although we suffered damage, we also inflicted damage on them.”

On June 13, “Israel” launched an unprovoked military campaign against Iran, targeting high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. More than a week into the conflict, the US joined the assault, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in a clear breach of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

Iran responded forcefully, striking key sites within the occupied Palestinian territories and launching missiles at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest US military installation in West Asia. The counteroffensive, which lasted until June 24, compelled both “Israel” and the US to halt their operations.

Rahim-Safavi said Iran’s retaliatory strikes included hundreds of missiles aimed at “Israeli” territory, each missile equipped with over 80 warheads and covering destruction zones of 40 kilometers. He added that “Israel” has enforced strict media censorship to downplay the extent of the damage.

He also praised Imam Khamenei’s decisive leadership, noting that the Leader appointed successors to martyred commanders within 24 hours of their assassinations.

Criticizing “Israel’s” strategy, Rahim-Safavi pointed out the regime's failure in its war on both the Palestinians and the Islamic Republic. After nearly two years of war in Gaza, Hamas remains operational, while the “Israeli” military is worn down. “No occupying power in history has ever succeeded in permanently retaining seized land,” he concluded.