Japan Slams New US Tariffs as “Truly Regrettable”, Vows to Protect National Interests
By Staff, Agencies
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff move, calling the decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Japanese imports “truly regrettable.”
However, he stressed that negotiations with Washington will continue in pursuit of a mutually beneficial agreement.
Speaking during a meeting of Japan’s tariff task force on Tuesday, Ishiba reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to defending national interests and minimizing the negative impact of the new tariffs on Japan’s export-dependent economy. “We will continue to engage in negotiations with the United States to explore the possibility of reaching a mutually beneficial deal while protecting our national interests,” he stated.
Ishiba attributed the slow progress in trade talks to Japan’s firm stance on avoiding rushed compromises, saying the government has remained focused on “demanding and protecting what is needed.”
On Monday, President Trump announced that the US will begin imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports from Japan starting August 1, raising concerns over escalating trade tensions. He also warned that any retaliatory tariffs on US goods would prompt a matching response from Washington.
The new tariffs will apply in addition to existing sector-specific duties, including a 25 percent tariff on vehicles and auto parts, and a 50 percent duty on steel and aluminum. Trump made the announcement in a letter addressed to Ishiba, which he shared publicly on social media.
Japan is among 14 countries targeted by Trump’s renewed tariff policy. Others include South Korea (25%), South Africa (30%), Serbia and Bangladesh (35%), Thailand and Cambodia (36%), and Myanmar and Laos (40%).
Despite growing tensions, Ishiba signaled that Japan remains open to dialogue but will continue to prioritize its economic sovereignty and industrial resilience.
