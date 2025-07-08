Abu Obeida Warns Foolish Bibi after Beit Hanoun Op: Your Soldiers in Gaza Are Dead

By Staff, Agencies

The military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida stressed that “The complex Beit Hanoun operation is yet another blow delivered by our steadfast fighters to the prestige of the fragile occupation forces and its most criminal units, in a battlefield the enemy had thought was secure after leaving no stone unturned there.”

In a statement published on Telegram on Tuesday, Abu Obeida added that the war of attrition being waged by Resistance fighters across the Gaza Strip, from north to south, continues to inflict daily losses on the “Israeli” occupation.

"Our fighters launched their attack from the very ruins the occupation believed were devoid of life," Abu Obeida stated, adding, "The war of attrition our fighters are fighting across the entire Gaza Strip, from the North to the South, will continue to cost the enemy more losses by the day."

He also warned that even if the occupation previously managed to extract its soldiers from what he described as "the inferno", it would not succeed again, alluding to the potential for more “Israeli” soldiers to be captured in future confrontations.

Directly addressing “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abu Obeida said the decision to keep occupation forces inside Gaza was "the most foolish," cautioning that such a move would only deepen the occupation’s losses and prolong its failure on the battlefield.

He affirmed that it is the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the valor of the Resistance that determine the present balance of power and chart the path for the next stage of the confrontation.

This comes in light of a deadly ambush targeting “Israeli” occupation forces in northern Gaza late on Monday, carried out by Palestinian Resistance fighters. The operation killed five soldiers, including two officers, and wounded 14 others.

Some of the soldiers were reportedly burned to death during the assault, which closely resembled a previous ambush on June 24, when seven “Israeli” troops were killed after Palestinian Resistance fighters targeted an armored combat engineering unit.