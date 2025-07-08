- Home
At Least 84 Killed in Devastating Kerr County Floods in Texas
By Staff, Agencies
Catastrophic flash floods in Central Texas have left at least 84 dead in Kerr County, according to US news sources on Tuesday. Officials warn the toll could rise above 100 as rescue efforts continue along the submerged Guadalupe River.
The flooding, triggered by a sudden rise in the river early Friday, has devastated communities across the state and overwhelmed emergency services as they still race to locate the missing.
The sudden floods in Texas submerged Camp Mystic, a private Christian girls’ retreat, killing 27 campers and staff, including girls as young as 8 and the camp's director. As of Monday evening, 11 people remain missing.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the flood devastation "nothing short of horrific" during a Sunday briefing, confirming 41 people remain unaccounted for, with more potentially missing but not yet reported.
According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, of the 84 confirmed fatalities in the county, 56 were adults and 28 were children. Authorities are still working to identify 22 of the deceased adults and 10 children.
Senator Ted Cruz commended local responders during a briefing, stating that over 850 high-water rescues have taken place since the flooding began, highlighting numerous acts of courage and selflessness.
US President Donald Trump, responding to the scale of the disaster, issued a major disaster declaration for Kerr County and confirmed that federal emergency resources are being coordinated with state and local agencies.
The National Weather Service warned Monday that flood risks persist, with a watch still in effect as slow-moving storms may trigger more flash flooding in central Texas.
