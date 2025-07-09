Yemen Backs Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Calls on Palestinians to Negotiate with ‘Heads Held High’

By Staff, Agencies

The chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council has reaffirmed his country’s unstinting support for the Qatari-brokered ceasefire talks between the Palestinian resistance groups and the "Israeli" occupation entity for an end to the long-running genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Mahdi al-Mashat, cited by Yemen's al-Masirah television channel on Monday, stressed that Sana’a will keep up its support for Gaza until the "Israeli" onslaught on the besieged Palestinian territory is halted.

"Negotiate with your heads held high, for we are with you, and all the capabilities of our people are a support for you until the siege is lifted and the aggression against you stops," Mashat said.

He added that the enemy's threats will fail to cause Yemenis to turn a hair, stressing, "We will continue to support our people in Gaza and defend the sovereignty of our country with all the strength we possess and our surprises will come one after another.”

Underlining that Yemen stands firm in its supportive positions for the people in Gaza until victory is achieved, Mashat said, “No Zionist aggression, no matter its size or effects, will deter the Yemeni people from backing Gaza."

The senior official also praised the Yemeni armed forces for their high vigilance and readiness in defending the country and deterring aggressors.

"Yemen is the field of final blows, not a field for showtime. This is what history says, and the present time will prove it, God willing," Mashat noted.

Indirect talks between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and "Israel" over a ceasefire and prisoners swap deal in Gaza continued for a second day on Monday.