Second Macron Critic Found Dead

By Staff, Agencies

A senior French lawmaker known for his staunch criticism of President Emmanuel Macron has been found dead at his home in what authorities say was a suicide.

Olivier Marleix, a 54-year-old MP with the conservative Les Republicains party and longtime member of the National Assembly, was discovered hanged in an upstairs room at his residence in Anet, Eure-et-Loir, on Monday afternoon, according to the local prosecutor.

“At this stage, the involvement of a third party can be ruled out, making suicide the most likely cause,” public prosecutor Frederic Chevallier stated. An autopsy was reportedly scheduled for July 9.

Marleix, a veteran MP and former Les Républicains leader in parliament, was central to probes into France’s industrial policy. He repeatedly accused Macron of mishandling the 2014 sale of Alstom’s energy arm to US giant GE.

He also argued that Macron – then deputy secretary-general at the Elysee Palace – had overridden his superior at the time, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg, and later approved the controversial sale without proper oversight.

In a letter to the prosecutor, Marleix denounced a supposed “corruption pact,” claiming those with financial ties to deals involving Alstom, Alcatel, Technip, and STX later backed Macron’s 2017 campaign. Though the judiciary dismissed the claims, Marleix kept speaking out.

The son of former minister Alain Marleix, said he was a vocal opponent of any alliance with the right-wing National Rally party [RN], despite narrowly retaining his seat in 2024 in a runoff against an RN candidate.

It follows another recent high-profile death that sparked public speculation in France. On June 29, François Fevre, a 58-year-old plastic surgeon linked to Brigitte Macron, was found dead after falling from a window. Though ruled a suicide, his sister questioned the finding, noting he was set to give an interview about alleged gender-related surgeries involving the First Lady. The Macrons have repeatedly denied such claims and pursued legal action.

News of Marleix’s death drew swift reactions across the political spectrum. In a statement, Macron called him “an experienced politician” and said he respected their differences, as they stemmed from a “shared love” for the country.