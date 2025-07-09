- Home
Lebanese Health Ministry: 6 Civilians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Strikes Across Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed Tuesday evening that six people were martyred and over a dozen others wounded in a series of "Israeli" airstrikes and drone attacks across southern and northern Lebanon.
According to the ministry’s statement, one person was martyred in an "Israeli" drone strike on a vehicle in the southern town of Babliyeh, located in the Saida district. Local sources had earlier reported that an "Israeli" drone had struck a civilian car in the area.
Meanwhile, three individuals were martyred and 13 others wounded in a separate "Israeli" drone attack that targeted a vehicle in the town of Al-Ayrouniyeh, near Tripoli in northern Lebanon.
The strike marks a significant geographic expansion of "Israeli" aggression, moving beyond its usual targets in the south.
Additionally, two more people were martyred in "Israeli" air raids on Monday that struck the southern towns of Deir Kifa and Beit Lif.
The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] stationed in the occupied village of al-Ghajar opened fire with machine guns toward the outskirts of al-Wazzani, a Lebanese town near the border. No injuries were reported.
