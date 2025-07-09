Trump Condemns Putin, Pledges to Deliver 10 Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and pledged to send 10 Patriot missiles to Ukraine. This comes after he announced on Monday that US weapons shipments would restart just days after the Pentagon had paused them, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump said he was getting increasingly frustrated with the Russian leader. “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” he said.

Ukrainian officials welcomed the US president’s reversal but called the number of Patriot missiles “minuscule” and said they were clarifying the details.

In a statement, the ministry said it had not received official confirmation of the policy shift and emphasized that “stability, continuity, and predictability” in arms supplies—particularly air defense systems—were “critically important” for Ukraine.

The statement thanked the US for its support and “efforts toward lasting peace”.

Axios reported Trump agreed to send 10 Patriot missiles—20 fewer than planned—and promised to seek more supply routes. An official confirmed the report. Ukraine reportedly has eight Patriot batteries, costing more than $1bn each, which fire the interceptors.

Trump’s pledge followed a massive Russian air raid on Kiev, featuring more than 550 drones and ballistic missiles. Ukraine said the 10 Patriots would cover just one major attack.

Russia’s major attack came hours after a Trump-Putin call. Trump later vowed to send “defensive weapons,” citing heavy casualties. The Pentagon confirmed new shipments would go to Ukraine at Trump’s direction, reversing a pause by Wae Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had cited low stockpiles.

The US has only about 25% of the Patriot missiles it needs for all of the Pentagon’s military plans after burning through stockpiles in the Middle East in recent months, sources told the Guardian. There were concerns that potential US operations could be jeopardized, they added.

The Guardian reported Deputy War Secretary Stephen Feinberg initiated the aid pause, later approved by Hegseth. The move sparked concern in Kiev, criticism from Democrats, and discontent among European allies.

The military support was promised last year by the Biden administration and approved by Congress.