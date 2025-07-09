US Investing $1.5 Billion to Construct Air Bases, Ammunition Depots in “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is undertaking a significant military construction program in "Israel", involving projects worth over $1.5 billion, all financed through American aid provided to "Tel Aviv", new documents reveal.

The extensive initiative encompasses the building of airbase runways, helicopter hangars, ammunition storage facilities, and command centers, in addition to establishing a headquarters for the "Israeli" forces' "Shayetet" 13 naval commando unit, according to newly released documents from the US Army Corps of Engineers, as reported by "Haaretz".

The project is being funded through military assistance as part of the $3.8 billion annual aid package established in 2016 during Barack Obama’s presidency.

The US military assistance is also financing enhancements to support "Israel’s" recently acquired CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters and KC-46 Pegasus refueling planes, according to the report.

At one point, contractors were informed that the $900 million tender would finance facilities associated with "Israel's" increased fleets of F-15IA and F-35 fighter aircraft.

While tenders are officially awarded to American companies, most of the construction tasks are contracted out to "Israeli" firms. According to documents and presentations from the US Army Corps, there are over 20 individual projects either in progress or scheduled for the future. Many are thought to be operating under assumed identities to conceal their precise locations.

The current projects total more than $250 million, with future ones expected to exceed $1 billion.

The extent of Washington’s spending spree in "Israel" indicates a significant, enduring military involvement despite US officials’ claims that the aid serves mutual security.

The surge in spending also conflicts with increasing calls in the US for ending arms sales to "Israel" due to its current war on Gaza, which has resulted in claiming more than 57,000 Palestinians.

The projects reported on Monday were planned before the recent 12-day aggression by "Israel" against Iran, during which the occupying entity suffered heavy blows at the hands of Iranian armed forces.

On Tuesday, an "Israeli" military official confirmed that Iranian airstrikes hit certain "Israeli" military sites in the occupied territories during the 12-day war, marking the first public acknowledgment that such locations were struck.