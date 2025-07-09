100 Muslim Scholars Declare Trump, Netanyahu Enemies of God, Corruptors on Earth

By Staff, Agencies

A group of 100 Muslim scholars and intellectuals from across the world have issued a statement declaring US President Donald Trump and "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as enemies waging war against God and corruptors on earth.

They also declared their full and unwavering support for the wise and resolute leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as the guide awakening the Islamic Ummah and the standard-bearer of the Islamic dignity front, who with prudence, courage, and wisdom leads the path of honor, resistance, and unity of the Islamic nation.

Their statement came in the wake of insulting statements by Trump and Netanyahu entertaining the idea of assassinating Imam Khamenei.

The signatories included Shia and Sunni scholars from Iraq, Turkey, Palestine, Pakistan, Libya, India, Australia, Kenya, Oman, Russia, Syria, Algeria, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Tunisia, Bahrain, the US, Sudan, Qatar, Thailand, Yemen, Mauritania, Egypt, Indonesia, Senegal and Jordan.

Referencing the verses of the Holy Qur’an, the scholars declared Trump, Netanyahu, and other leaders of the "Israeli" entity as “enemies waging war against God and His Messenger” and “corrupters on earth” for their acts of spreading corruption, bloodshed, occupation of Islamic lands, massacres of oppressed Palestinians, and crimes against humanity.

“According to the established principles of Islamic law (Sharia), any form of compromise, normalization of relations, or collaboration with the illegitimate Zionist occupation entity and the oppressive policies of the United States is religiously forbidden,” the statement said, adding that it blatantly violates the rights of the Palestinian people and the oppressed nations of the region.

The scholars called upon all Muslims and intellectual elites of the Islamic world to converge, unify their stance, and form a united front to confront the conspiracies of the US, "Israel," and their allies.

“Today, more than ever, the Islamic Ummah is in need of unity, as well as intellectual, … religious, and political solidarity.”

Acknowledging the decisive and comprehensive victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 12-day war imposed by "Israel," the statement said the triumph has proven that the era of unchallenged American and "Israeli" domination has come to an end.