Yemen Sinks Another “Israel” -Linked Ship

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni armed forces announced in a statement on Wednesday, that its navy “targeted the ship ‘ETERNITY C’, which was heading to the port of Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] in Occupied Palestine”, after its crew ignored warnings and calls issued by the naval forces.

According to the statement, the military operation was carried out with “an unmanned surface vehicle and six cruise and ballistic missiles.”

Noting that the vessel “completely sank”, the statement said the operation was “documented with audio and video.”

The crew was, however, “rescued” and “transported to a safe place” by the Yemeni forces, the statement said.

The armed forces noted that the attack came as the vessel and its shipowner “resumed operations with the port of Umm Al-Rashrash in clear violation” of the ban imposed by Sana’a on ships linked to "Israel".

The statement stressed that the ban imposed on ships linked to "Israel" in the Red and Arabian seas is still in place, warning companies against engaging in transactions or activities involving "Israeli" ports.

“Out of concern for the safety of ships and their crews, we reiterate our warning to companies and countries about the consequences of dealing with the Zionist entity and sending their ships to the ports in Occupied Palestine.”

The statement stated that the Yemeni retaliatory operations will continue until “the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege imposed on it is lifted.”

Earlier this week, the Yemeni armed forces released footage of the boarding and sinking of the ship Magic Seas, whose owning company violated the Yemeni ban on "Israel"-bound vessels.