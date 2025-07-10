Normalization on Way: Al-Sharaa Held Talks with ‘Israeli’ Security Figure in UAE

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian interim president Ahmad Al-Sharaa reportedly held a secret meeting on Wednesday with the "Israeli" occupation’s so-called National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. The high-level encounter was coordinated directly by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed.

The meeting, which took place in the city, marks what the sources described as “a significant development” in the ongoing clandestine normalization negotiations between Damascus and “Tel Aviv”.

The sources further disclosed that a degree of coordination has been developing between certain new security agencies in Damascus and the "Israeli" occupation. One of the key outcomes of the meeting, according to the sources, was a concession offered by Al-Sharaa regarding the occupied Syrian Golan Heights in exchange for international backing to secure his position in power.

Ongoing negotiations reportedly include the establishment of three demilitarized zones in southern Syria, covering Daraa, Quneitra, and As-Suweida provinces. These zones would see the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from military barracks, and any Syrian army or police units operating in those areas would be limited to using light arms only.

"Israeli" media also reported that a Syrian businessman and political activist recently visited the Knesset, allegedly delivering a message from Al-Sharaa expressing interest in normalization with the "Israeli" occupation. The businessman was quoted as saying Al-Sharaa believes the region is witnessing “opportunities that come only once in a century.”

This comes just days after Al-Sharaa's official visit to the United Arab Emirates on July 7 to meet with bin Zayed. It also coincides with the arrival of US envoy Tom Barrack to Syria on Wednesday afternoon, following his recent visit to Lebanon.

Syria is demanding the return of at least one-third of the Golan Heights territory occupied by "Israel" prior to the 1974 armistice agreement, according to a source close to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who spoke to i24NEWS on Thursday.

"There is no such thing as peace for free," the source said, outlining two potential scenarios for a political settlement.

The first scenario, the official indicated, would see "Israel" retaining strategic areas equivalent to one-third of the Golan Heights and handing over a third to Syria. The remaining third is leased to "Israel" by Syria for 25 years.

According to the Syrian official, the second scenario would see "Israel" keeping two-thirds of the occupied Golan Heights and handing over one-third to Syria, with the possibility of leasing it.

Under this scenario, the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli and possibly additional Lebanese territories, including the Beqaa Valley, would be handed over to Syria, the official revealed.

The source said that Syria aims to "reclaim sovereignty" over Tripoli, which it considers one of five regions detached from Syria to form the Lebanese state during the French Mandate, pointing out that the return of these areas, including other northern Lebanese regions, should be part of a comprehensive agreement.