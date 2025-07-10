- Home
US Sanctions UN Human Rights Expert Over “Israeli” Criticism
By Staff, Agencies
The US has announced sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, who condemned "Israel’s" aggression in Gaza.
In a post on X on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measure is a response to Albanese’s “illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court action against US and 'Israeli' officials, companies, and executives.”
Rubio stated that Albanese's actions against the US and "Israel" would no longer be tolerated and affirmed continued support for allies' right to self-defense.
Albanese was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council [UNHRC], which the Trump administration accused of bias and antisemitism. In February, the US withdrew from the council, echoing Trump's earlier policy.
Albanese has repeatedly labeled "Israel’s" war in Gaza a “genocide” and urged countries to arrest "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the 2024 warrant issued by The Hague-based International Criminal Court [ICC].
Speaking at the UN earlier this month, she called on all states to impose a full arms embargo and suspend trade agreements with "Israel".
“I stand firmly and convincingly on the side of justice, as I have always done,” Albanese wrote on X shortly after the sanctions’ announcement.
