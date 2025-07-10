Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

US Sanctions UN Human Rights Expert Over “Israeli” Criticism

US Sanctions UN Human Rights Expert Over “Israeli” Criticism
folder_openInternational News access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US has announced sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, who condemned "Israel’s" aggression in Gaza.

In a post on X on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measure is a response to Albanese’s “illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court action against US and 'Israeli' officials, companies, and executives.”

Rubio stated that Albanese's actions against the US and "Israel" would no longer be tolerated and affirmed continued support for allies' right to self-defense.

Albanese was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council [UNHRC], which the Trump administration accused of bias and antisemitism. In February, the US withdrew from the council, echoing Trump's earlier policy.

Albanese has repeatedly labeled "Israel’s" war in Gaza a “genocide” and urged countries to arrest "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the 2024 warrant issued by The Hague-based International Criminal Court [ICC].

Speaking at the UN earlier this month, she called on all states to impose a full arms embargo and suspend trade agreements with "Israel".

“I stand firmly and convincingly on the side of justice, as I have always done,” Albanese wrote on X shortly after the sanctions’ announcement.

Israel icc UnitedStates UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
US Sanctions UN Human Rights Expert Over “Israeli” Criticism

US Sanctions UN Human Rights Expert Over “Israeli” Criticism

9 hours ago
100 Muslim Scholars Declare Trump, Netanyahu Enemies of God, Corruptors on Earth

100 Muslim Scholars Declare Trump, Netanyahu Enemies of God, Corruptors on Earth

one day ago
Trump Condemns Putin, Pledges to Deliver 10 Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

Trump Condemns Putin, Pledges to Deliver 10 Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

one day ago
US Hopes for ’Israel’-Hamas Ceasefire Deal by Week’s End

US Hopes for ’Israel’-Hamas Ceasefire Deal by Week’s End

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 10-07-2025 Hour: 07:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot