Texas Flood Recovery Intensifies in Hunt as Crews Continue Search for Missing Campers

By Staff, Agencies

Recovery efforts in Hunt, Texas, remain in full force as the community grapples with the aftermath of deadly flooding that swept through the Texas Hill Country. While cleanup operations gain momentum, the search continues for campers still missing after the Guadalupe River overflowed.

Authorities have begun restricting access on Highway 39 to ensure that emergency personnel, construction equipment, and vital supplies can move freely.

On both sides of the highway, flood debris is still visible—items swept up by the river dangle from trees, damaged vehicles await removal, and piles of debris remain lodged in tree branches and utility poles.

Volunteers from across the state have joined locals in an emotional and determined effort to restore some normalcy. Juan Roman, a chef from Georgetown, is distributing food, water, and cleaning supplies across Kerr County.

“We’ve got buckets with Lysol, towels, snack kits with electrolytes, protein, and coolers full of water. We pretty much have it all here,” Roman explained.

He described the emotional toll on the residents: “Every emotion—from exhaustion to frustration to pure emotional breakdown. We’re holding back our tears to let them know they’re not alone.”

Meanwhile, crews at Camp Mystic, a popular all-girls summer camp, are still combing through debris in hopes of finding missing persons and salvaging personal belongings. Volunteers searched branches and the ground for items swept away during the flood.

One such volunteer, Brittany Labedelle, said her own camp memories from nearby Kerrville inspired her to help.

“We talked to a woman who was grateful we had a sponge,” she said. “They’re one of the only families whose cars weren’t lost. The small things are huge to them.”

Labedelle added that she hopes her efforts can bring a sense of comfort to survivors.

Tow trucks have begun hauling away destroyed vehicles, and utility crews are working to restore power and cell service. With many hands still needed, the town of Hunt remains in an all-hands-on-deck phase of disaster response and recovery.