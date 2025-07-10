Yemeni Army Targets “Ben Gurion” Airport with Zulfiqar Ballistic Missile

By Staff

The Yemeni forces released the following statement:

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting “Ben Gurion” [Lod] Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a Zulfiqar ballistic missile.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, causing air raid sirens to sound in more than 300 towns and cities, sending millions of Zionists to shelters, and halting air traffic at the airport.

The Armed Forces affirm that, with Allah's help, they will continue to develop their capabilities and potential, strengthening their role in this battle in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

With Allah's help and reliance on Allah, they are working to expand their military supportive operations with missile strikes on military and vital targets in occupied Palestine, as well as with regard to the continued naval blockade.

These operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.