“Israel” to Cut Funding for Hotel Stays of Thousands Displaced by Iranian Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity will reportedly halt funding for hotel accommodations that have housed thousands of illegal settlers, who have been displaced as a result of Iran’s retaliation for a 12-day war that was imposed by “Tel Aviv” on the Islamic Republic last month.

According to “The Times of Israel” paper, the entity’s Tax Authority informed the displaced that hotel stays paid by “Israel” would end on August 1.

“Only evacuees with specific circumstances, such as medical conditions or complex family needs, would qualify for continued hotel support beyond that date

Officials alleged that the goal was to transition the displaced into “longer-term housing solutions.”

The announcement came after new admissions by “Israeli” military sources about the repercussions of Iran’s reprisal.

In remarks to the Reuters news agency on Tuesday, an unnamed official acknowledged that Iranian counterstrikes had hit multiple “Israeli” military sites.

Britain’s The Telegraph, citing satellite imagery reviewed by Oregon State University researchers, also recently reported that Iranian missiles had impacted five separate military installations in the north, center, and south of the occupied Palestinian territories. The daily identified two of the targets as an intelligence hub and a logistics base.

The disclosure has sparked debate over extensive wartime censorship by “Israel", which has reportedly embarked on an extensive campaign aimed at preventing settlers from filming or documenting the aftermath of the retaliation.

A renowned "Israeli" journalist has revealed that the occupying entity threatened and prevented him from filming at sites hit by Iranian missiles in the 12-day war of aggression.

Raviv Drucker, commentator for Channel 13, recently revealed that police actively blocked him from filming certain strike sites, invoking “military censorship rules.”

“When I showed them my press card, they lowered their voices but said, ‘Filming is forbidden here; the military censor does not approve it,’” Drucker recounted.

He argued that censorship now primarily served to protect political narratives, calling it “propaganda” designed to uphold an “illusion of victory.”

Damage from the Iranian retaliation together with the war’s other costs, estimated by “Tel Aviv’, itself, to stand at around $12 billion, has, meanwhile, exposed longstanding questions about the “Israeli” emergency preparedness.