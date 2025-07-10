Trump Hits Brazil with 50% Tariffs in Apparent Act of Personal Grudge Over Bolsonaro Trial

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump announced a steep 50% tariff on Brazilian imports Wednesday, explicitly tying the move to the ongoing criminal trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro—his political ally and personal friend.

The rare decision, bypassing his administration’s usual economic rationale, signals that Trump's trade policy is increasingly shaped by personal grievances rather than trade fundamentals.

In a public letter posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump lashed out at Brazil’s prosecution of Bolsonaro, calling it a “Witch Hunt” that “should end IMMEDIATELY.” Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of Brazil’s 2022 election, which he lost to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Trump, who hosted Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago during their overlapping presidencies, has drawn parallels between Bolsonaro’s legal troubles and his own indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 US election.

The letter, addressed directly to Lula, ignited an immediate backlash from Brasilia. Lula condemned the tariff hike and vowed to invoke Brazil’s reciprocity law—allowing it to suspend trade, investment, and intellectual property protections for countries deemed to harm its economic competitiveness.

“Brazil is a sovereign country with independent institutions that will not accept being taken for granted by anyone,” Lula stated.

He also defended the judicial proceedings against Bolsonaro and others accused of plotting a coup, insisting that such trials are strictly under Brazilian jurisdiction.

“The proceedings against those who planned the coup d’état are the competence of the Brazilian judiciary and are not subject to interference or threats that harm the independence of national institutions,” he said.

Although Bolsonaro has not publicly commented on the tariff decision, he continues to claim he is a victim of political persecution. Meanwhile, Lula's allies in the Brazilian Senate accused Bolsonaro and his two sons—both elected officials—of influencing Trump’s decision and damaging Brazil’s economy.

Senator Lindbergh Farias, a leader in Lula’s Workers’ Party, said on social media: “The Bolsonaros must be very happy to harm Brazil, our economy, and our jobs.”

Trump’s letter also included criticism of Brazil’s Supreme Court for fining social media companies and temporarily blocking platforms over content moderation failures. He characterized those rulings as “SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders.” Trump claimed he is launching an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which is intended to target unfair trade practices—but in this case, is being used in protest of Brazil’s judicial independence.

One of the targeted companies was X [formerly Twitter], owned by Elon Musk—one of Trump’s political allies. Trump notably omitted X from the letter but accused Brazilian authorities of violating free speech norms, even as Lula reiterated that:

“In Brazil, freedom of speech is not mistaken for aggression or violent behavior. To operate in our country, every company, local or foreign, must be subject to Brazilian legislation.”

This move marks a dramatic escalation from the 10% tariffs imposed on Brazil during Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” economic proclamation. The new 50% tariff, effective August 1, will hit key Brazilian exports including oil, orange juice, coffee, iron, and steel—despite the fact that the US runs a trade surplus with Brazil, totaling $6.8 billion last year.

Economic experts have questioned the justification for the tariffs, especially since Trump’s rationale under a 1977 emergency trade law rests on supposed US vulnerabilities due to persistent trade imbalances. In Brazil’s case, the imbalance favors the US—further undercutting the economic logic behind the move.

Trump’s personal intervention stands in contrast to the more formulaic tariff letters he issued the same day to seven smaller trade partners. The Brazil action underscores the degree to which Trump’s foreign policy is entangled with personal loyalty, political vendettas, and ideological alignment.

Although Trump claims that countries aren’t complaining about his trade actions, Brazil has made clear it views the tariffs as an unacceptable breach of diplomatic norms—and a potentially dangerous precedent of politicizing global trade.