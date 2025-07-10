Gaza Genocide Continues: ‘Israel’ Massacres Dozens of Civilians, Mothers Are Starving

By Staff, Agencies

A brutal massacre unfolded in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, after “Israeli” occupation forces targeted a crowd of starved Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid. The devastating airstrike martyred 16 civilians, including 10 children, as desperate parents stood in line to receive nutritional supplements for their little ones.

The “Israeli” attack reportedly struck near the Al-Bashir laundry, in the vicinity of the Al-Zuwari junction, where mothers and children had gathered in hopes of securing basic sustenance. Eyewitnesses described a chilling scene: lifeless bodies strewn across the street, many of them young children, an atrocity captured in graphic footage widely circulated by local media.

Simultaneously, “Israeli” tanks opened fire on tents housing forcibly displaced families in the Al-Maslakh area, west of Khan Yunis, causing numerous injuries and widespread destruction. The families had sought shelter in the area after being displaced by earlier bombardments.

Elsewhere, heavy machine gun fire from “Israeli” military vehicles was reported in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. In both the eastern and southern parts of the city, “Israeli” forces also carried out widespread demolitions, blasting residential blocks and reducing Palestinian homes to rubble.

This massacre is part of a broader pattern of daily atrocities committed by “Israeli” occupation forces against the people in Gaza. Despite repeated appeals from humanitarian organizations and human rights groups, the international community, particularly the United Nations, has failed to stop the ongoing genocide.

This comes as the United Nations Population Fund [UNFPA] has issued a grave warning over the dire conditions faced by tens of thousands of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza, as extreme hunger continues to jeopardize their health and the survival of their newborns.

In a statement shared by UNFPA’s Arab States Regional Office on X, the agency revealed that approximately 50,000 women in Gaza “haven’t eaten for days.” Malnourishment is preventing mothers from breastfeeding, while baby formula remains unavailable due to ongoing shortages. This has resulted in a spike in premature and underweight births.

“Babies are born too soon, too small,” the post read. “Newborns are at risk of death or lifelong health issues.”