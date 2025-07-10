Iran Vows Harsh Response to Any Future “Israeli” Aggression, Slams US and Western Complicity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has declared that the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to deliver a harsh and decisive response to any further acts of adventurism by the “Israeli” regime and its Western allies.

In separate phone calls on Wednesday with his Venezuelan and Armenian counterparts—Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Suren Papikyan—Nasirzadeh said that Iran’s recent military retaliation forced the “Zionist entity” to seek a ceasefire.

He expressed gratitude for the strong positions taken by the Venezuelan and Armenian governments in condemning last month’s “Israeli” attacks on Iran.

Referring to the aggression carried out by the “Israeli” regime on June 13, Nasirzadeh emphasized that it took place amid ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, along with Britain, France, and Germany [the E3].

The strike, which targeted both military and civilian infrastructure, claimed hundreds of Iranian lives—including women, children, and senior military officials. Nasirzadeh said this attack once again proved that the US and its Western partners are not trustworthy.

In retaliation, the Iranian Armed Forces—led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG]—launched Operation Truthful Promise III, striking critical “Israeli” military, intelligence, energy, and research installations across the occupied territories.

The conflict escalated further when the United States joined the confrontation on June 22, launching attacks on several Iranian nuclear sites. In response, Iran targeted a major US military installation in Qatar. Just two days later, on June 24, the “Israeli” entity was compelled to declare a unilateral cessation of hostilities, a move publicly announced by US President Donald Trump.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Lopez reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with Iran, stating that the “Israeli” entity and its supporters would not be able to weaken Iran’s culture of resistance. He emphasized Latin America’s commitment to standing with Iran against global arrogance.

Armenian Defense Minister Papikyan also condemned the killing of innocent Iranian civilians and commanders by “Israeli” forces. He asserted that such actions have no place in today’s world and expressed confidence that Iran will emerge from this difficult period even stronger.