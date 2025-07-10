Iran’s Hatami: Enemy Faced A Humiliating Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army Commander Major General Hatami underscored the country’s victory in the war imposed by the “Israeli” entity, saying the enemy faced a humiliating defeat.

“The enemy had sinister thoughts for the country, the nation, and the Islamic system, but all of these thoughts and intentions were neutralized by the blood and efforts of the martyrs,” Hatami said during a meeting with the family of one of the martyrs of the 12-day war.

“The enemy was unable to achieve its predetermined plans and programs and faced a humiliating defeat in strategy.”

He added that the victory of the Islamic Republic over the Zionist enemy, which was backed by domineering powers’ weapons, financial, and intelligence support, was a great achievement of the Iranian nation, and this victory is owed to the sacrifice, struggle, and efforts of our beloved martyrs.

“Today, our proud Armed Forces and Army, alongside the people, are the true guardians of the territorial integrity and independence of Islamic Iran,” Hatami went on to say.