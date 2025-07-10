Australia Eyes Law That May Police Campus Speech on ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Australian government is reviewing a sweeping new proposal to combat what it considers antisemitism that critics say could severely restrict academic freedom, artistic expression, online discourse, and political speech on Palestine.

The recommendations, introduced by Australia’s special envoy on antisemitism, Jillian Segal, include potential funding cuts, legal sanctions, and deportation powers targeting individuals and institutions accused of spreading antisemitic views.

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not formally endorsed the full proposal, he voiced support for key aspects during a launch event on Thursday.

“There is no place in Australia for antisemitism,” he said. “The kind of hatred and violence we have seen on our streets recently is despicable and it won’t be tolerated.”

Segal’s nine-month report claimed that antisemitism is becoming “ingrained and normalised” in Australian universities, arts institutions, and online spaces.

It recommends sanctions for entities deemed unresponsive to antisemitic incidents, including federal funding cuts for non-compliant universities and the revocation of grants to academics and artists.

Segal alleges that the plan targets antisemitism across multiple sectors: “It addresses antisemitism in our laws, classrooms, universities, media, workplaces, online spaces, and public institutions.”

Among the plan’s more far-reaching measures is a recommendation to grant authorities expanded powers to deport non-citizens over expressions deemed antisemitic.

It also calls for tighter regulation of online platforms and content moderation algorithms, particularly artificial intelligence systems that may “amplify antisemitic content.”

Though Segal did not name specific media outlets, she told Sky News that coverage of the region should reflect “fairness and balance” and promote stories that “boost the vitality of Jewish life.”