Iran Open to Talks, Demands US Compensation First

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran is open to resuming negotiations with the United States based on dignity and mutual respect.

In a detailed interview with Le Monde published on Thursday, Araghchi emphasized that the US must first change its behavior and guarantee it will not conduct further military strikes against Iran during negotiations.

He reiterated that Iran has always approached negotiations with a commitment to dignity, logic, and mutual respect, saying, "Diplomatic contacts and exchanges have always been ongoing. Currently, a diplomatic hotline is being established through friendly countries or intermediaries."

"Diplomacy is a two-way street. It was the US that broke off negotiations and resorted to military action. Therefore, it is crucial for the US to accept responsibility for its mistakes and to demonstrate a clear change in behavior. We need assurances that the United States will refrain from military attacks during any future discussions," Araghchi stated.

He highlighted that US attacks have caused damage to Iran's nuclear facilities, emphasizing that the country reserves the right to seek compensation once the extent of the damage is assessed.

"It is our right to request compensation for the consequences of these actions. The assertion that a program has been destroyed, forcing a nation to abandon peaceful nuclear programs aimed at fulfilling energy, medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and developmental needs, is a significant miscalculation," he explained.

Araghchi further asserted that a program under the constant supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and conducted in accordance with international law encompasses far more than just physical structures.

"The indomitable will of a nation that has achieved the pinnacle of scientific knowledge is not easily undermined. The IAEA's reports have consistently confirmed that no diversion toward weapons activities has been detected in Iran's peaceful nuclear program," he said.

He noted that the true damage lies in the impact on the non-proliferation regime, stating, "The attack on nuclear facilities monitored by the IAEA, coupled with the failure of Western countries to condemn it, represents an assault on the foundations of international law, particularly the non-proliferation regime."

Araghchi emphasized that for renewed talks, the United States must accept responsibility for its actions toward Iran. He warned that further sanctions or military threats would undermine diplomatic efforts.

He also addressed suggestions from the three European countries regarding the activation of the sanctions’ mechanism outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal, stating that such a move would be tantamount to a military attack and would essentially negate Europe’s role in discussions concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran has no intention of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] and remains committed to it, but insisted that the treaty must not be applied in a one-sided manner.

"We enrich uranium based on our rights under the NPT and have consistently affirmed our lack of military intentions. Even amidst attacks and violations, we have not deviated from our stated policy on nuclear weapons, which is firmly grounded in a fatwa prohibiting the production, stockpiling, or use of weapons of mass destruction," he said.

He concluded by stating that "The level of enrichment is determined by Iran's needs. We have previously established a single-digit benchmark, particularly for the Tehran Research Reactor, which is utilized for medicinal and therapeutic purposes involving radiopharmaceuticals."