Trump to Supply Ukraine with $300M in Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump will for the first time use his authority to directly provide weapons to Ukraine from Pentagon stockpiles, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the decision.

While the Trump administration has so far only delivered weapons approved under his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, the Presidential Drawdown Authority [PDA] allows Trump to supply arms to Ukraine in an emergency.

The new shipment could reportedly be worth around $300 million and may include Patriot anti-air missiles and offensive medium-range rockets.

The move would mark a reversal of the Pentagon’s recent decision to halt some deliveries over concerns about depleting domestic stockpiles.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a longtime skeptic of expanded aid to Kiev, reportedly ordered the pause without consulting Trump.

The president confirmed earlier this week that he would send additional arms to Ukraine, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio later told reporters the pause “unfortunately was mischaracterized.”

During his election campaign, Trump criticized Biden’s unconditional aid to Kiev and called Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky “the greatest salesman on earth” for persuading Democrats to keep weapons flowing.

As Ukraine struggles to hold ground and replenish troops, continued weapons supplies are vital — despite Russia warning that foreign arms make the West de facto participants in the war.