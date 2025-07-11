Gaza’s Population Drops 10% Amid “Israeli” Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The population of the Gaza Strip has decreased by 10% amid the ongoing "Israeli" genocide, according to new data released Thursday by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

In a statement, the bureau warned that “Palestine, specifically the Gaza Strip, is suffering an unprecedented humanitarian and demographic catastrophe due to the ongoing "Israeli" aggression since October 2023.”

According to the report, more than 57,000 Palestinians have been claimed in "Israeli" attacks, including 18,000 children and 12,000 women. This number accounts for 2.4% of the territory’s total population prior to the war.

In addition to the mounting death toll, nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been displaced from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war. The combined impact of life loss and displacement has drastically altered the population landscape.

Gaza’s population has dropped from 2.23 million in 2023 to about 2.11 million, marking a 10% decline from mid-2025 projections, according to official estimates.

The statement also highlighted a severe demographic shift in the region. “A fundamental shift” in the population structure is underway, with a visible distortion in the age pyramid "due to the deliberate targeting of younger age groups by the "Israeli" occupying forces, particularly children and youth.”

The bureau’s findings highlight Gaza’s long-term demographic challenges, with ongoing "Israeli" aggression reshaping its social structure—especially among youth—and raising concerns about lasting impacts on the region’s economic, social, and political future.