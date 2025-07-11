Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns “Israel”: ‘Eilat’ Port Will Remain Shut

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi has declared that reopening the port of "Eilat" is impossible, affirming Yemen’s firm stance and ongoing decision to enforce maritime sanctions against the "Israeli" occupation entity in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized that the recent events in the Red Sea serve as a clear warning to all shipping companies operating for "Israel", stressing that any vessels affiliated with the occupation entity will face decisive responses.

He was referring to the Yemeni navy’s strike on the vessel ETERNITY C bound for the port of “Eilat” in occupied Palestine after the crew repeatedly disregarded naval warnings.

Also, earlier this week, the Yemeni armed forces released footage of the boarding and sinking of the ship Magic Seas, whose owning company violated the Yemeni ban on "Israel" -bound vessels.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi touched on "Israeli" airstrikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, saying they were conducted from outside Yemen’s airspace and praised the Yemeni air defense and missile forces for their successful response to "Israeli" aggression.

The Yemeni leader said that "Israel's" violations and the support it receives from “the United States and the West will never affect our unwavering position in supporting Gaza."

Regarding the ongoing genocide in Gaza, he described the resistance fighters’ operations as a testament to steadfastness through effective tactics that have neutralized the enemy’s strategies.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further stated: “Despite all its military capabilities and near-total American support over these past 21 months, the enemy has failed,” accusing the US of backing Zionist operations while claiming moral leadership.

This week, “Israel” slaughtered starving pregnant women and their unborn children. What civilized world would stand by while hundreds of thousands of children starve for bread and milk becomes an impossible dream? he asked.

The Yemeni leader said the "Israeli" entity persists in its campaign of forced displacement of Palestinians while systematically dismantling basic sanitation infrastructure.

“As documented by international observers and humanitarian organizations, these actions constitute a deliberate policy of starvation tactics and lethal traps - characteristic methods of genocide under international law," Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed.