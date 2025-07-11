“Israeli” Soldier Killed, Several Injured in Khan Yunis Blast

By Staff, Agencies

At least one "Israeli" force was killed and several others wounded on Thursday evening in a building explosion that targeted "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources and "Israeli" media reports.

The blast, which occurred as IOF were operating in the area, triggered intense confrontations between Palestinian Resistance fighters and IOF around the booby-trapped building.

"Israeli" media described the event as a "serious incident", with some outlets characterizing the updates from the scene as “harsh and difficult.”

Reports confirmed that a military helicopter was dispatched to evacuate the wounded from the blast site.

The number of injured remains unconfirmed, but sources indicate multiple casualties among the IOF.

On Friday morning, the IOF command confirmed the death of an officer—a commander serving as a team leader in the elite 1st Golani Brigade’s Patrol Battalion—during intense confrontations in the southern Gaza Strip.

Overnight, another "serious event" occurred in Gaza; however, details also remain undisclosed. “Israeli” media said that wounded individuals were transferred to the Rabin Medical Center in central occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Forces Radio reports 890 IOF killed since the Gaza war began, with 448 deaths during the ground offensive—40 of them since fighting resumed after the March ceasefire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced on Tuesday that it had targeted two "Israeli" Merkava tanks with Yasin 105 and Tandem charges in the central Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza.

The brigades also shelled a gathering of enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy and medium mortar shells in the Al-Baddaw area north of Khan Yunis, as part of their ongoing operations to repel "Israeli" incursions.

Elsewhere, Al-Quds Brigades said Monday it destroyed an "Israeli" military vehicle with a pre-planted anti-armor explosive during an "Israeli" incursion in eastern al-Tuffah, Gaza City.