Trump, Musk Allies Fight for Control of DOGE

By Staff, Agencies

A power struggle is underway at the US Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE], The Wall Street Journal [WSJ] has claimed. Allies of Elon Musk are reportedly trying to retain influence as the White House moves to scale back the agency’s power.

Current and former officials told the outlet that DOGE staffers are being questioned in closed-door meetings about whether they support President Donald Trump or Musk, the tech billionaire who led the department until last month.

Musk quit as the head of DOGE amid disagreements with Trump over a sweeping tax and spending package called the Big Beautiful Bill, which included a $5 trillion debt ceiling hike. He criticized the legislation as undercutting DOGE’s mission to reduce federal spending.

Tension and paranoia have reportedly taken hold inside DOGE’s shrinking ranks. White House officials are now said to be working to limit the department’s influence.

Despite resigning, Musk’s influence reportedly remains through aide Steve Davis, who left in May but still engages with DOGE staff and allegedly offers guidance. One official called his involvement informal, while Davis has privately dismissed his resignation as “fake news.”

Some in DOGE say Musk loyalists are pushing for a reboot under as DOGE 2.0, with a focus on modernizing government websites and IT systems rather than downsizing staff. Others, including White House officials, suspect Musk and Davis are leveraging government ties for private business interests.

WSJ noted that the struggle poses political risks for Musk, whose companies Tesla and SpaceX rely on federal contracts and are currently facing financial pressure.

Last week, Trump escalated the feud, telling reporters: “We might have to put DOGE on Elon... DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”

On July 5, Musk announced the launch of the America Party, which he says will break the two-party system and win enough Congressional seats to gain leverage.