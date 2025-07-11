“Israel” Admits: Hamas Restructures Command, Conducts Attacks Using Fresh Intel in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has reorganized its command structure and is carrying out deadly attacks using new intelligence, despite sustained "Israeli" pressure and a prolonged aggression in the besieged region, according to an "Israeli" media report.

"Israeli" Walla News, citing sources, reported that Izz al-Din Al-Haddad, a commander of Hamas's military wing, the Qassam Brigades, is actively gathering precise intelligence on "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] movements across multiple fronts in Gaza.

"This intelligence has enabled the Palestinian group to conduct coordinated attacks, including sniper fire, anti-tank missile strikes, and the deployment of explosives in various forms — from light arms fire to mortar shelling."

The report further pointed out that Hamas had successfully appointed new field commanders and is maintaining a functional chain of command directing guerrilla operations from Gaza City and central camps to key battle zones.

This comes as unprecedented criticism has surfaced against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war-mongering polices.

"Israeli" columnist Nadav Eyal, in a strongly worded opinion published in "Yedioth Ahronoth", described the war in Gaza as a deadly trap marked by heavy losses and an unending drain on resources

Despite repeated assurances from Washington of its “sincere support”, Eyal hinted that serious doubts remain about "Israel’s" overall strategy in Gaza.

The analyst also questioned the benefit of Netanyahu’s most recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, while five more "Israeli" families were mourning their sons killed in Gaza.

Slogans such as “disarming Hamas” or “preventing it from ruling” lack real substance, he argued, and pursuing them would require “full military occupation” of the besieged territory — a move he described as pushing "Israel" into a “Vietnamese quagmire” with no way out.

Eyal bluntly described such a scenario -full military occupation- would lead to endless exhaustion and continued bloodshed. He also challenged the entity’s narrative, stating plainly: “Hamas has not been defeated.”

Citing military data, Eyal revealed that 38 "Israeli" forces have been killed since March, highlighting Hamas’s intact fighting capabilities and recent deadly ambushes—like the Beit Hanoun attack—in supposedly “secure” areas.

"Israeli" reserve major-general Yitzhak Brik told “Maariv” that Hamas has regained its pre-war strength of around 40,000 fighters, contradicting military claims and describing the situation for IOF as “grim.”

Hamas recently declared that "the resistance was waging a war of attrition in response to the relentless “Israeli” genocide against civilians, surprising the enemy daily with renewed field tactics."

Palestinian resistance fighters in recent days have killed and injured dozens of IOF in a series of ambushes, amid the entity’s escalated aggression on the besieged territory.

Observers say operations show the resistance group remains strong and steadfast, more than 20 months after the start of “Israel's” air and ground offensive in Gaza.

Rami Abu Zubaydah, a Palestinian military analyst, has said the latest resistance operations against invading IOF in Gaza show Hamas is "switching from a defensive phase to tactical attack mode."

Hamas has further stressed that the "absolute victory" that Netanyahu speaks of is nothing but an illusion to mislead his public.

Observers maintain "Israel" has failed to achieve its objectives in its brutal war on the Gaza Strip.