North Korea Vows Firm Support for Iran if Ceasefire is Breached

By Staff, Agencies

The North Korean ambassador to Iran has declared his country’s readiness to stand firmly alongside Iran in the event of any ceasefire violation, describing recent attacks by "Israel" and the United States as proof of the worthlessness of international standards.

In a meeting held yesterday at the North Korean embassy in Tehran with Mohammad Ali Amani, Secretary-General of Iran’s Islamic Coalition Party [Hezb-e Motalefeh-ye Eslami], Ambassador Han Sung-o praised Iran’s recent operations against "Israeli" aggression.

He reiterated North Korea’s unwavering support for Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense.

Amani commended Pyongyang’s stance and emphasized that the unity of the regional Resistance Front is key to ensuring security in West Asia.

He further described the cooperation of independent nations such as North Korea as vital for countering the conspiracies of the US and "Israel".

“Resistance is the only path to secure the rights of the people of Iran, Korea, Palestine, and other regional nations,” Amani said, adding that an alliance comprising Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China could shape a new world order.

He further stated that the deterrent power arising from such cooperation would be the greatest guarantee for maintaining a ceasefire.

“Today, Iran is the defensive barrier of Eastern civilizations against Western expansionism. If this barrier collapses, the storm will head eastward,” he warned.

Ambassador Han, referring to the historical cooperation between Tehran and Pyongyang under sanctions and pressure, said, “We have stood by the Iranian people since the start of Zionist aggression against Iran."

"The West cannot be trusted and is always seeking to undermine the sovereignty of independent Eastern countries," he added.

He condemned the US attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which were under IAEA supervision, as proof of the worthlessness of international standards.

“We will convey your important message to our leadership in Pyongyang and will stand powerfully alongside Iran in the event of any ceasefire violation,” he stressed.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the executive secretary, deputy, and international deputy of the Islamic Coalition Party, an important letter addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was handed to the ambassador.